Anti-government protesters in Mong Kok. Hong Kong has been rocked by 22 consecutive weekends of protests with no end in sight. Photo: Felix Wong
Will Hong Kong’s district council elections be postponed? Officials watching if protest violence persists, but decision might be pushed to polling day on November 24
- Source says government may invite accusations it is suppressing voting rights if it cancels elections too early
- Pro-democracy camp, fearing backlash, is gauging right time to urge radicals to reduce violence, while rivals question fairness amid campaign challenges
Joshua Wong speaking on RTHK programme City Forum. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong authorities made ‘arbitrary’ decision, pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong says on district council elections ban
- The only candidate in coming polls banned over political stance says there are ‘double standards’ in vetting process
