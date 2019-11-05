Channels

Anti-government protesters in Mong Kok. Hong Kong has been rocked by 22 consecutive weekends of protests with no end in sight. Photo: Felix Wong
Politics

Will Hong Kong’s district council elections be postponed? Officials watching if protest violence persists, but decision might be pushed to polling day on November 24

  • Source says government may invite accusations it is suppressing voting rights if it cancels elections too early
  • Pro-democracy camp, fearing backlash, is gauging right time to urge radicals to reduce violence, while rivals question fairness amid campaign challenges
SCMP

Gary Cheung  

Kimmy Chung  

Updated: 7:27am, 5 Nov, 2019

Joshua Wong speaking on RTHK programme City Forum. Photo: Winson Wong
Politics

Hong Kong authorities made ‘arbitrary’ decision, pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong says on district council elections ban

  • The only candidate in coming polls banned over political stance says there are ‘double standards’ in vetting process
Topic |   Joshua Wong
Alvin Lum

Alvin Lum  

Updated: 10:24pm, 3 Nov, 2019

Joshua Wong speaking on RTHK programme City Forum. Photo: Winson Wong
