The masked men joined a group of protesters and two civil servants for a press conference on Monday. Photo: SCMP
Masked men claiming to be members of disciplined services join hands with Hong Kong protesters to condemn alleged police brutality
- Four men presenting themselves as from fire service, immigration and customs departments call on police to improve their behaviour
- News conference came after another weekend of chaos that saw riot police accidentally hit a fire truck with a tear-gas canister
Topic | Hong Kong protests
The masked men joined a group of protesters and two civil servants for a press conference on Monday. Photo: SCMP