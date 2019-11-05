Channels

Students hold a sit-in at Ying Wa College, one of several pupil protests held across the city on Tuesday. Photo: Winson Wong
Politics

Hong Kong pupils cover faces in citywide protests marking one month since mask ban introduced

  • Students from at least five schools take part in demonstrations, including a march in support of two arrested students from elite secondary
  • The controversial ban was brought in on October 5 to curb anti-government unrest that has gripped city since June
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Kathleen Magramo  

Chan Ho-him  

Updated: 2:02pm, 5 Nov, 2019

The masked men joined a group of protesters and two civil servants for a press conference on Monday. Photo: SCMP
Politics

Masked men claiming to work for government, fire services join hands with Hong Kong protesters to condemn alleged police brutality

  • Four men presenting themselves as from fire service, immigration and customs departments call on police to improve their behaviour
  • News conference came after another weekend of chaos that saw riot police accidentally hit a fire truck with a tear-gas canister
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Victor Ting

Victor Ting  

Updated: 10:52am, 5 Nov, 2019

