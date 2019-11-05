The Legislative Council chamber. A panel meeting was forced to adjourn on Tuesday due to low attendance. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong Legislative Council meeting aborted as lawmakers turn to campaigning for district elections
- The panel meeting was meant to discuss new land and development policy initiatives announced by the government last month
- But only nine Legco members showed up, meaning they could not meet the minimum quorum of 12
