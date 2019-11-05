The meeting with President Xi Jinping was not originally on Carrie Lam’s schedule. Photo: Xinhua
Xi Jinping’s meeting with Carrie Lam: she reveals she could feel his support to her to end Hong Kong protest violence; analysts say it was to quash rumours of her firing
- President also took a measured approach in giving his assessment of the political crisis roiling the city, experts said
- Formal sit-down in Shanghai was the first official meeting between the pair since anti-government protests broke out in June
Chinese President Xi Jinping meets Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, who is in Shanghai for the second China International Import Expo, on Monday. Photo: Xinhua
China’s Xi Jinping meets Hong Kong leader, backs Carrie Lam’s ‘hard work’ amid protests
- Xi express support for Lam’s effort but says priority is still to curb violence and stop chaos in Hong Kong during talks in Shanghai
- Meeting the first for the two leaders since Hong Kong unrest broke out in June
