Anti-government protesters vandalise a ICBC bank branch on October 20 in Sham Shui Po. Photo: Sam Tsang
Nearly 70 per cent of Hongkongers oppose postponing district council elections despite threat of protest violence, survey finds
- Only about 17 per cent of participants said government should delay or reschedule elections planned for November 24
- Results compiled by Hong Kong Public Opinion Research Institute from more than 1,000 interviews conducted last week
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Anti-government protesters vandalise a ICBC bank branch on October 20 in Sham Shui Po. Photo: Sam Tsang