Anti-government protesters vandalise a ICBC bank branch on October 20 in Sham Shui Po. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Nearly 70 per cent of Hongkongers oppose postponing district council elections despite threat of protest violence, survey finds

  • Only about 17 per cent of participants said government should delay or reschedule elections planned for November 24
  • Results compiled by Hong Kong Public Opinion Research Institute from more than 1,000 interviews conducted last week
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Ng Kang-chung

Ng Kang-chung  

Updated: 11:14pm, 5 Nov, 2019

