Anti-government protesters with Guy Fawkes masks in Tsim Sha Tsui on Tuesday. Photo: Felix Wong
Water cannons deployed in Tsim Sha Tsui as Hong Kong protesters wearing ‘V for Vendetta’ masks test new ‘flash mob’ tactic of assembling at short notice
- Radicals wearing Guy Fawkes masks to mark one-month anniversary of government ban on face coverings, smash up shops and block roads
- Online TV news footage shows at least five protesters being subdued and taken away by police after a chase
