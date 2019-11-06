Rick Helfenbein, president and CEO of the American Apparel and Footwear Association, on Tuesday in the Post newsroom. Photo: Roy Issa
Hong Kong government must end protest crisis and avoid US-China tensions, says US garment trade chief Rick Helfenbein
- Head of trade group says, ‘What we see on television and in newspapers scares people to come here’
- Despite the unrest, he added that the association’s members had no plans to leave Hong Kong at this time
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Rick Helfenbein, president and CEO of the American Apparel and Footwear Association, on Tuesday in the Post newsroom. Photo: Roy Issa