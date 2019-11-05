Students pray for Chow Tsz-Lok who suffered severe brain injury in a fall in a car park in Tseung Kwan O. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong university student injured during car park fall fighting for his life as two tests find him unresponsive
- Computer science undergraduate Chow Tsz-lok had no response in tests on pupil reflexes and breathing without machine – both linked to brain function impairment
- Chow reported to have fallen from third to second floor of a car park in Tseung Kwan O as police carried out dispersion operation nearby
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Anti-government protesters with Guy Fawkes masks in Tsim Sha Tsui on Tuesday. Photo: Felix Wong
Water cannons deployed in Tsim Sha Tsui as Hong Kong protesters wearing ‘V for Vendetta’ masks test new ‘flash mob’ tactic of assembling at short notice
- Radicals wearing Guy Fawkes masks to mark one-month anniversary of government ban on face coverings, smash up shops and block roads
- Online TV news footage shows at least five protesters being subdued and taken away by police after a chase
