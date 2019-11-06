Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Junius Ho has been injured in a knife attack in Tuen Mun. Photo: Mina Chan
Politics

Hong Kong lawmaker Junius Ho injured in Tuen Mun knife attack caught on video

  • The attack happened in Tuen Mun on Wednesday morning
  • Ho is a hate figure for many anti-government protesters
Topic |   Crime in Hong Kong
Kanis Leung

Kanis Leung  

Updated: 10:57am, 6 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Junius Ho has been injured in a knife attack in Tuen Mun. Photo: Mina Chan
READ FULL ARTICLE
Pro-establishment lawmaker Junius Ho Kwan-yiu (front centre) walks away from the group of pan-democracy lawmakers rallying against him. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

British university strips pro-Beijing lawmaker Junius Ho of honorary degree over remarks during Hong Kong protests

  • Member of the British parliament urged Anglia Ruskin University to withdraw the honorary doctorate because Ho shook hands with individuals allegedly linked to an attack on train passengers at Yuen Long in July
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Alvin Lum

Alvin Lum  

Updated: 11:11pm, 29 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Pro-establishment lawmaker Junius Ho Kwan-yiu (front centre) walks away from the group of pan-democracy lawmakers rallying against him. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.