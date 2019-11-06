Chief Executive Carrie Lam (left) is received by Chinese Vice-Premier Han Zheng in Beijing. Photo: ISD
No country would tolerate ‘violent and destructive acts’ of Hong Kong’s protesters, says Chinese Vice-Premier Han Zheng
- Top official makes comment in meeting with city’s leader Carrie Lam and says radical separatists have crossed bottom line
- Lam given state leader’s backing as he includes judiciary among those who must take responsibility for ending civil unrest
Topic | Hong Kong protests
The meeting with President Xi Jinping was not originally on Carrie Lam’s schedule. Photo: Xinhua
Xi Jinping’s meeting with Carrie Lam: she reveals she could feel his support for her to end Hong Kong protest violence; analysts say it was to quash rumours of her firing
- President also took a measured approach in giving his assessment of the political crisis roiling the city, experts said
- Formal sit-down in Shanghai was the first official meeting between the pair since anti-government protests broke out in June
