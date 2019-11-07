Students post messages of support for Chow Tsz-lok at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Yau Ma Tei on Wednesday. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Friends recall Hong Kong university student injured in car park fall as a polite and helpful introvert
- Chow Tsz-lok known among his friends for his love of basketball and mathematics
- He was top of his class in senior secondary years and enrolled himself in computer science department at HKUST
