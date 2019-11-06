Wei Shyy visited Queen Elizabeth Hospital to see second year student Chow Tsz-lok. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
HKUST president Wei Shyy vows to condemn police violence if officers are proven to have violated tear gas rules around time his student fell and suffered severe brain injury
- Chow Tsz-lok, a second year computer science undergraduate, suffered severe brain injury after he was reported to have fallen in car park
- Family members, friends, schoolmates and strangers visit hospital to offer their sympathies
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Wei Shyy visited Queen Elizabeth Hospital to see second year student Chow Tsz-lok. Photo: Xiaomei Chen