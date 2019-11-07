Channels

Carrie Lam dismissed suggestions that Hong Kong’s role in the Greater Bay Area had been diminished. Photo: Simon Song
Beijing gives Greater Bay Area fresh push as Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam reveals 16 new measures including easing of restrictions on buying homes and school enrolment

  • Chief executive, speaking in Beijing, also makes it clear that Hong Kong’s role under the ambitious national development project has not diminished
  • Leading group agrees to roll out initiatives to make it easier for Hong Kong people to live, work and conduct scientific research in bay area
Topic |   Greater Bay Area
Tony Cheung  

Kimmy Chung  

Jun Mai  

Updated: 7:00am, 7 Nov, 2019

