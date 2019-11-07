Carrie Lam dismissed suggestions that Hong Kong’s role in the Greater Bay Area had been diminished. Photo: Simon Song
Beijing gives Greater Bay Area fresh push as Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam reveals 16 new measures including easing of restrictions on buying homes and school enrolment
- Chief executive, speaking in Beijing, also makes it clear that Hong Kong’s role under the ambitious national development project has not diminished
- Leading group agrees to roll out initiatives to make it easier for Hong Kong people to live, work and conduct scientific research in bay area
Topic | Greater Bay Area
