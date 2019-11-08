Hong Kong’s election authority took 15 months to probe a complaint lodged by a polling agent of Edward Yiu (in picture). Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong politicians urge election authority to increase manpower to probe complaints of irregularities ahead of district council polls
- Election authority let a polling officer with “inappropriate” behaviour escape prosecution as the probe took 15 months against the deadline of six months
- Politicians seek increased manpower to handle complaints, especially as there are concerns whether the election day will be marred by violence
