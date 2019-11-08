Channels

Hong Kong’s election authority took 15 months to probe a complaint lodged by a polling agent of Edward Yiu (in picture). Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Hong Kong politicians urge election authority to increase manpower to probe complaints of irregularities ahead of district council polls

  • Election authority let a polling officer with “inappropriate” behaviour escape prosecution as the probe took 15 months against the deadline of six months
  • Politicians seek increased manpower to handle complaints, especially as there are concerns whether the election day will be marred by violence
Topic |   Hong Kong district council elections
Alvin Lum

Alvin Lum  

Updated: 8:00am, 8 Nov, 2019

Hong Kong's election authority took 15 months to probe a complaint lodged by a polling agent of Edward Yiu (in picture). Photo: Sam Tsang
