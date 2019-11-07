Channels

Alex Yeung is also known for his Wah Kee Positive Energy channel on YouTube. Photo: Facebook
Politics

Hong Kong restaurateur and YouTube star Alex Yeung under investigation in Singapore for hosting talk on city’s political crisis

  • Founder of the Wah Kee restaurant chain has passport confiscated after accusation of organising a gathering without police permission
  • But local police say, ‘He is neither arrested nor in police custody and is free to go about his activities within Singapore’
Topic |   Singapore
Alvin Lum

Alvin Lum  

Updated: 11:07pm, 7 Nov, 2019

Alex Yeung is also known for his Wah Kee Positive Energy channel on YouTube. Photo: Facebook
Rick Helfenbein, president and CEO of the American Apparel and Footwear Association, on Tuesday in the Post newsroom. Photo: Roy Issa
Politics

Hong Kong government must end protest crisis and avoid US-China tensions, says US garment trade chief Rick Helfenbein

  • Head of trade group says, ‘What we see on television and in newspapers scares people to come here’
  • Despite the unrest, he added that the association’s members had no plans to leave Hong Kong at this time
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Denise Tsang

Denise Tsang  

Updated: 8:00am, 6 Nov, 2019

Rick Helfenbein, president and CEO of the American Apparel and Footwear Association, on Tuesday in the Post newsroom. Photo: Roy Issa
