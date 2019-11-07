Alex Yeung is also known for his Wah Kee Positive Energy channel on YouTube. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong restaurateur and YouTube star Alex Yeung under investigation in Singapore for hosting talk on city’s political crisis
- Founder of the Wah Kee restaurant chain has passport confiscated after accusation of organising a gathering without police permission
- But local police say, ‘He is neither arrested nor in police custody and is free to go about his activities within Singapore’
Rick Helfenbein, president and CEO of the American Apparel and Footwear Association, on Tuesday in the Post newsroom. Photo: Roy Issa
Hong Kong government must end protest crisis and avoid US-China tensions, says US garment trade chief Rick Helfenbein
- Head of trade group says, ‘What we see on television and in newspapers scares people to come here’
- Despite the unrest, he added that the association’s members had no plans to leave Hong Kong at this time
