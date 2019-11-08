Channels

Students held a vigil for their fellow HKUST undergraduate Chow Tsz-lok earlier this week. Photo: Felix Wong
Politics

Hong Kong student who suffered severe brain injury after car park fall has died

  • Chow Tsz-lok fell from third to second floor of Sheung Tak Estate car park in the early hours of Monday
  • The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology student had been in coma
Topic |   Hong Kong youth
Alvin Lum

Alvin Lum  

Updated: 11:30am, 8 Nov, 2019

Students held a vigil for their fellow HKUST undergraduate Chow Tsz-lok earlier this week. Photo: Felix Wong
Students post messages of support for Chow Tsz-lok at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Yau Ma Tei on Wednesday. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Politics

Friends describe Hong Kong university student injured in car park fall as a polite and helpful introvert

  • Chow Tsz-lok known among his friends for his love of basketball and mathematics
  • He was top of his class in senior secondary years and enrolled himself in computer science department at HKUST
Topic |   Hong Kong youth
Chan Ho-him

Chan Ho-him  

Updated: 11:15am, 8 Nov, 2019

Students post messages of support for Chow Tsz-lok at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Yau Ma Tei on Wednesday. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
