Students held a vigil for their fellow HKUST undergraduate Chow Tsz-lok earlier this week. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong student who suffered severe brain injury after car park fall has died
- Chow Tsz-lok fell from third to second floor of Sheung Tak Estate car park in the early hours of Monday
- The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology student had been in coma
Students post messages of support for Chow Tsz-lok at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Yau Ma Tei on Wednesday. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Friends describe Hong Kong university student injured in car park fall as a polite and helpful introvert
- Chow Tsz-lok known among his friends for his love of basketball and mathematics
- He was top of his class in senior secondary years and enrolled himself in computer science department at HKUST
Students post messages of support for Chow Tsz-lok at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Yau Ma Tei on Wednesday. Photo: Xiaomei Chen