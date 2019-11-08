Parts of thoroughfares in Central are blocked by protesters. Photo: Nora Tam
Hundreds march in lunchtime Central protest to mourn death of Hong Kong student who fell from car park near police operations
- Marchers call for blood and revenge, accusing police of being ‘evil murderers’
- Questions remain over incident, with security footage at the site not having captured the fall
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Lasers have become part of protesters’ toolkit since the unrest erupted in the summer. Photo: Winson Wong
Boy, 16, is first to be convicted of possessing laser pointer at Hong Kong protests
- Teenager found guilty of two offences relating to possession of offensive weapons at September 21 protest
- Magistrate rules the devices could be offensive weapons depending on intent and context
