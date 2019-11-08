Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Parts of thoroughfares in Central are blocked by protesters. Photo: Nora Tam
Politics

Hundreds march in lunchtime Central protest to mourn death of Hong Kong student who fell from car park near police operations

  • Marchers call for blood and revenge, accusing police of being ‘evil murderers’
  • Questions remain over incident, with security footage at the site not having captured the fall
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Cannix Yau  

Kimmy Chung  

Updated: 2:41pm, 8 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Parts of thoroughfares in Central are blocked by protesters. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE
Lasers have become part of protesters’ toolkit since the unrest erupted in the summer. Photo: Winson Wong
Law and Crime

Boy, 16, is first to be convicted of possessing laser pointer at Hong Kong protests

  • Teenager found guilty of two offences relating to possession of offensive weapons at September 21 protest
  • Magistrate rules the devices could be offensive weapons depending on intent and context
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Chris Lau

Chris Lau  

Updated: 11:35pm, 7 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Lasers have become part of protesters’ toolkit since the unrest erupted in the summer. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.