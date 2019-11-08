The incident took place in a car park in Tseung Kwan O. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong protests: coroner to hold inquest in open court into death of student who fell from car park at around time of police clearance operation
- Chow Tsz-lok, 22, suffered severe brain injury after he had a fall near an area of confrontation between protesters and police. He died on Friday
- Queen Elizabeth Hospital has referred the case to the Coroner’s Court while police also say they will recommend a death inquest
Topic | Hong Kong protests
