Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The incident took place in a car park in Tseung Kwan O. Photo: Dickson Lee
Politics

Hong Kong protests: coroner to hold inquest in open court into death of student who fell from car park at around time of police clearance operation

  • Chow Tsz-lok, 22, suffered severe brain injury after he had a fall near an area of confrontation between protesters and police. He died on Friday
  • Queen Elizabeth Hospital has referred the case to the Coroner’s Court while police also say they will recommend a death inquest
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Kimmy Chung  

Elizabeth Cheung  

Updated: 11:32pm, 8 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

The incident took place in a car park in Tseung Kwan O. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.