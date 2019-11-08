Channels

Telegram began blocking updates to the instant messaging app on Thursday. Photo: SCMP
Politics

Telegram social media channel used by protesters for doxxing Hong Kong police shuts down after leaking thousands of pictures and videos of officers and their families

  • Channel named ‘dad finds boy’ on instant messaging app began blocking updates on Thursday
  • Before its closure, channel had more than 200,000 followers who had posted more than 4,200 pictures and videos of police officers and their families
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Chris Lau  

Alvin Lum  

Updated: 11:39pm, 8 Nov, 2019

Police are worried they will be targeted if their personal details are released. Photo: Edmond So
Politics

Hong Kong court exempts journalists from ban granted to police on publishing personal details of officers amid fears over doxxing

  • Judge said he had struck a balance between the need to protect police officers and their families and press freedom
  • Court had earlier granted an injunction order sought by police to bar anyone from publishing personal details of officers and their families
Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Chris Lau

Chris Lau  

Updated: 11:08pm, 8 Nov, 2019

Police are worried they will be targeted if their personal details are released. Photo: Edmond So
