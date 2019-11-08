Telegram began blocking updates to the instant messaging app on Thursday. Photo: SCMP
Telegram social media channel used by protesters for doxxing Hong Kong police shuts down after leaking thousands of pictures and videos of officers and their families
- Channel named ‘dad finds boy’ on instant messaging app began blocking updates on Thursday
- Before its closure, channel had more than 200,000 followers who had posted more than 4,200 pictures and videos of police officers and their families
Police are worried they will be targeted if their personal details are released. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong court exempts journalists from ban granted to police on publishing personal details of officers amid fears over doxxing
- Judge said he had struck a balance between the need to protect police officers and their families and press freedom
- Court had earlier granted an injunction order sought by police to bar anyone from publishing personal details of officers and their families
