Students in black mourn the death of Chow Tsz-lok who died from head injuries on Friday morning. Photo: Dickson Lee
Night of violence and grief in Hong Kong as city mourns death of student Chow Tsz-lok, leading to confrontations with police and vandalism at university
- Outnumbered police officers fire live round into the air in Yau Ma Tei, while tear gas used to disperse protesters in Tsuen Wan
- Student Chow died on Friday morning from severe head injuries he suffered during a car park fall in Tseung Kwan O earlier in the week
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Students in black mourn the death of Chow Tsz-lok who died from head injuries on Friday morning. Photo: Dickson Lee