Legislator Abraham Razack is surrounded by other lawmakers on May 11. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong opposition camp slams arrest of seven lawmakers, accusing government of trying to stir up chaos so they can cancel district council elections
- Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip dismisses claim, saying there is no correlation between arrests and elections
- Three pro-democracy lawmakers were arrested overnight while another four were notified they would be arrested
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Students in black mourn the death of Chow Tsz-lok, who died from head injuries on Friday morning. Photo: Dickson Lee
Night of violence and grief in Hong Kong as city mourns death of student Chow Tsz-lok, leading to confrontations with police and vandalism at university
- Outnumbered police officers fire live round into the air in Yau Ma Tei, while tear gas used to disperse protesters in Tsuen Wan
- Student Chow died on Friday morning from severe head injuries he suffered during a car park fall in Tseung Kwan O earlier in the week
