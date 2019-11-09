Anti-government protesters vandalise a Starbucks coffee shop at Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. Photo: Dickson Lee
Scores of Chinese students flee Hong Kong over fears they will be attacked as anti-mainland sentiment sweeps through protesters in city
- Exodus of Hong Kong University of Science and Technology students follows violent reaction from protesters to death of undergraduate Chow Tsz-lok
- Mainland Chinese businesses have been vandalised and students from across the border are afraid they will be targeted too
Topic | Hong Kong protests
