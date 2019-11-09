Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam invited almost 400 people to her home in Government House for a closed-door award ceremony. Photo: David Wong
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam hosts Grand Bauhinia Medal ceremony behind closed doors in Government House
- Medal awarded to businessmen Yu Kwok-chun and Albert Hung, respectively a current and a former standing committee member of CPPCC
- Almost 400 people attend closed-door event at Carrie Lam’s home
Topic | Carrie Lam
