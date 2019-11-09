Channels

An organiser estimated 100,000 people attended Saturday’s vigil in Tamar Park. Police put that figure at 7,500. Photo: Winson Wong
Politics

Thousands gather for vigil in central Hong Kong to mourn death of student Chow Tsz-lok then disperse peacefully

  • Gathering at Tamar Park, and another near the scene of Chow’s injuries, sombre and subdued compared with recent street clashes
  • But there are still flashes of anger against police, and calls for revenge
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP Reporters

SCMP Reporters  

Updated: 12:24am, 10 Nov, 2019

An organiser estimated 100,000 people attended Saturday’s vigil in Tamar Park. Police put that figure at 7,500. Photo: Winson Wong
Students in black mourn the death of Chow Tsz-lok, who died from head injuries on Friday morning. Photo: Dickson Lee
Politics

Night of violence and grief in Hong Kong as city mourns death of student Chow Tsz-lok, leading to confrontations with police and vandalism at university

  • Outnumbered police officers fire live round into the air in Yau Ma Tei, while tear gas used to disperse protesters in Tsuen Wan
  • Student Chow died on Friday morning from severe head injuries he suffered during a car park fall in Tseung Kwan O earlier in the week
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Chan Ho-him  

Elizabeth Cheung  

Kimmy Chung  

Alvin Lum  

Updated: 10:07am, 9 Nov, 2019

Students in black mourn the death of Chow Tsz-lok, who died from head injuries on Friday morning. Photo: Dickson Lee
