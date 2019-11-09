An organiser estimated 100,000 people attended Saturday’s vigil in Tamar Park. Police put that figure at 7,500. Photo: Winson Wong
Thousands gather for vigil in central Hong Kong to mourn death of student Chow Tsz-lok then disperse peacefully
- Gathering at Tamar Park, and another near the scene of Chow’s injuries, sombre and subdued compared with recent street clashes
- But there are still flashes of anger against police, and calls for revenge
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Students in black mourn the death of Chow Tsz-lok, who died from head injuries on Friday morning. Photo: Dickson Lee
Night of violence and grief in Hong Kong as city mourns death of student Chow Tsz-lok, leading to confrontations with police and vandalism at university
- Outnumbered police officers fire live round into the air in Yau Ma Tei, while tear gas used to disperse protesters in Tsuen Wan
- Student Chow died on Friday morning from severe head injuries he suffered during a car park fall in Tseung Kwan O earlier in the week
