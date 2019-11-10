Police arrest a protester during a demonstration in August. Allegations of excessive force by police are being investigated by the Independent Police Complaints Council. Photo: AP Photo
Hong Kong police watchdog does not have powers and resources to cope with scale of protests, say Independent Police Complaints Council’s expert advisers
- ‘Light touch’ body probing police conduct at demonstrations has ‘shortfall’ in capabilities, expert panel says
- Investigatory powers such as summoning witnesses needed to meet the task of examining allegations against police, it finds
Han Zheng had said that ending months of violence in Hong Kong was the ‘common responsibility of the city’s executive, legislative and judicial bodies’. Photo: Sam Tsang
As Hong Kong protests rage on, barristers hit back at Beijing’s comments on the city’s judiciary and its responsibilities
- Vice-Premier Han Zheng said ending months of violence was the ‘common responsibility of the city’s executive, legislative and judicial bodies’
- But the Bar Association says exhorting judges to help the government could be seen as a threat to their independence
