Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Police arrest a protester during a demonstration in August. Allegations of excessive force by police are being investigated by the Independent Police Complaints Council. Photo: AP Photo
Politics

Hong Kong police watchdog does not have powers and resources to cope with scale of protests, say Independent Police Complaints Council’s expert advisers

  • ‘Light touch’ body probing police conduct at demonstrations has ‘shortfall’ in capabilities, expert panel says
  • Investigatory powers such as summoning witnesses needed to meet the task of examining allegations against police, it finds
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Alvin Lum

Alvin Lum  

Updated: 12:30pm, 10 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Police arrest a protester during a demonstration in August. Allegations of excessive force by police are being investigated by the Independent Police Complaints Council. Photo: AP Photo
READ FULL ARTICLE
Han Zheng had said that ending months of violence in Hong Kong was the ‘common responsibility of the city’s executive, legislative and judicial bodies’. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

As Hong Kong protests rage on, barristers hit back at Beijing’s comments on the city’s judiciary and its responsibilities

  • Vice-Premier Han Zheng said ending months of violence was the ‘common responsibility of the city’s executive, legislative and judicial bodies’
  • But the Bar Association says exhorting judges to help the government could be seen as a threat to their independence
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Victor Ting

Victor Ting  

Updated: 11:21pm, 9 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Han Zheng had said that ending months of violence in Hong Kong was the ‘common responsibility of the city’s executive, legislative and judicial bodies’. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.