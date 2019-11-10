Channels

Riot police officers gathered on a bridge in Tuen Mun were filmed taunting protesters below, with one saying they would celebrate the death of a student. Photo: Cable TV
Hong Kong protests: police officer reprimanded after he was filmed saying he would celebrate student Chow Tsz-lok’s death ‘with champagne’

  • Group of riot police filmed on footbridge in Tuen Mun taunting protesters below
  • Police spokesman says force ‘highly concerned about use of inappropriate words’ by frontline officers
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Tony Cheung

Tony Cheung  

Updated: 1:01pm, 10 Nov, 2019

Riot police officers gathered on a bridge in Tuen Mun were filmed taunting protesters below, with one saying they would celebrate the death of a student. Photo: Cable TV
