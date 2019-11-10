A vigil for Hong Kong student Chow Tsz-lok, who died after falling from a car park near a confrontation between police and protesters. A new group is hoping a peace-building forum can help to bring the city out of its current deadlock. Photo: Dickson Lee
Give peace a chance: Unrest brings new group together to find ways to help Hong Kong heal
- Local and overseas speakers discuss ways to encourage dialogue, reconciliation
- Members of Hong Kong Forward Alliance say city needs to ‘get out of deadlock’
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Han Zheng had said that ending months of violence in Hong Kong was the ‘common responsibility of the city’s executive, legislative and judicial bodies’. Photo: Sam Tsang
As Hong Kong protests rage on, barristers hit back at Beijing’s comments on the city’s judiciary and its responsibilities
- Vice-Premier Han Zheng said ending months of violence was the ‘common responsibility of the city’s executive, legislative and judicial bodies’
- But the Bar Association says exhorting judges to help the government could be seen as a threat to their independence
