A vigil for Hong Kong student Chow Tsz-lok, who died after falling from a car park near a confrontation between police and protesters. A new group is hoping a peace-building forum can help to bring the city out of its current deadlock. Photo: Dickson Lee
Politics

Give peace a chance: Unrest brings new group together to find ways to help Hong Kong heal

  • Local and overseas speakers discuss ways to encourage dialogue, reconciliation
  • Members of Hong Kong Forward Alliance say city needs to ‘get out of deadlock’
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Tony Cheung  

Alvin Lum  

Updated: 9:47pm, 10 Nov, 2019

A vigil for Hong Kong student Chow Tsz-lok, who died after falling from a car park near a confrontation between police and protesters. A new group is hoping a peace-building forum can help to bring the city out of its current deadlock. Photo: Dickson Lee
Han Zheng had said that ending months of violence in Hong Kong was the ‘common responsibility of the city’s executive, legislative and judicial bodies’. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

As Hong Kong protests rage on, barristers hit back at Beijing’s comments on the city’s judiciary and its responsibilities

  • Vice-Premier Han Zheng said ending months of violence was the ‘common responsibility of the city’s executive, legislative and judicial bodies’
  • But the Bar Association says exhorting judges to help the government could be seen as a threat to their independence
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Victor Ting

Victor Ting  

Updated: 11:21pm, 9 Nov, 2019

Han Zheng had said that ending months of violence in Hong Kong was the 'common responsibility of the city's executive, legislative and judicial bodies'. Photo: Sam Tsang
