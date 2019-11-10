Jasper Tsang said Hong Kong was too divided to enact national security laws on its own. Photo: Edward Wong
Beijing should give more details on Hong Kong national security plans, says former Legislative Council president Jasper Tsang
- After a recent party plenum, Beijing called for stronger safeguards of national security
- But former legislature president says leaders will need to elaborate on how they intend to bring them in
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Jasper Tsang said Hong Kong was too divided to enact national security laws on its own. Photo: Edward Wong