Anti-government posters at Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. Photo: Felix Wong
Classes suspended at Hong Kong University of Science and Technology as campus repairs to be carried out following ‘mass-scale malicious vandalism’
- University issues statement saying it is deeply saddened to see turmoil spread to city’s higher education institutions
- It also condemns ‘malicious’ attack of mainland Chinese student who was beaten up during forum on Wednesday
Topic | Hong Kong protests
