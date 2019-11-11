Police conduct ID checks and make arrests at Times Square in Causeway Bay. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong protests: flash-mob ‘shopping tours’, trashed train stations and shops, tear gas and water cannons as city enters sixth month of anti-government unrest
- Sunday’s mayhem followed peaceful mourning over the death of student Chow Tsz-lok, with calls for another citywide strike on Monday
- Unrest spreads fast across the city with water cannon deployed in Mong Kok and 15 rounds of tear gas fired in quick succession in Tsuen Wan as tension escalates
Topic | Hong Kong protests
LIVE
As it happened: protesters return to Tseung Kwan O car park after day of flash mob action across Hong Kong
- After a relatively peaceful Saturday, black-clad protesters are out on the streets again, with some holding demonstrations in shopping malls
- Messages circulating online call for gatherings in Central, Tuen Mun, Sha Tin, Tseung Kwan O, Causeway Bay, Tsuen Wan and Kowloon Tong
Riot police are also at the car park in Sheung Tak Estate in Tseung Kwan O. Photo: Felix Wong
