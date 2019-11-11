A Remembrance Day Ceremony to remember those who gave their lives in the defence of Hong Kong during the two world wars at The Cenotaph, Statue Square, Central. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Remembrance Day in Hong Kong briefly interrupted as anti-government protesters turn back on memorial and jeer Chinese national anthem
- Protesters see opportunity to get their message to the world but others question whether it was right thing to do at sombre memorial event
Topic | Hong Kong protests
A Remembrance Day Ceremony to remember those who gave their lives in the defence of Hong Kong during the two world wars at The Cenotaph, Statue Square, Central. Photo: Jonathan Wong