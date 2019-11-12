A station sergeant surnamed Kwan shot the student in Sai Wan Ho. Photo: Nora Tam
Student shot and man set ablaze in one of the most violent days of Hong Kong anti-government unrest yet
- Tear gas, petrol bombs, barricades and pepper spray across multiple districts after protesters cause traffic mayhem in attempt to spark general strike
- City chief warns anyone who believes violence will force her government to give in to their political demands that they are indulging in ‘wishful thinking’
The incident occurred at about 7.20am on Monday at a road crossing. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong protests: shot student remains in critical condition after surgery to remove right kidney, part of liver and bullet, as arguments rage over force used
- Station sergeant shot 21-year-old in the abdomen at a road crossing in Sai Wan Ho at 7.20am following confrontation at a road crossing
- While footage shows the unarmed protester approaching officer, police accuse him of trying to snatch sergeant’s pistol
