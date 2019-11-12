Channels

A station sergeant surnamed Kwan shot the student in Sai Wan Ho. Photo: Nora Tam
Politics

Student shot and man set ablaze in one of the most violent days of Hong Kong anti-government unrest yet

  • Tear gas, petrol bombs, barricades and pepper spray across multiple districts after protesters cause traffic mayhem in attempt to spark general strike
  • City chief warns anyone who believes violence will force her government to give in to their political demands that they are indulging in ‘wishful thinking’
SCMP Reporters

SCMP Reporters  

Updated: 1:09am, 12 Nov, 2019

The incident occurred at about 7.20am on Monday at a road crossing. Photo: Nora Tam
Law and Crime

Hong Kong protests: shot student remains in critical condition after surgery to remove right kidney, part of liver and bullet, as arguments rage over force used

  • Station sergeant shot 21-year-old in the abdomen at a road crossing in Sai Wan Ho at 7.20am following confrontation at a road crossing
  • While footage shows the unarmed protester approaching officer, police accuse him of trying to snatch sergeant’s pistol
SCMP

Chris Lau  

Elizabeth Cheung  

Updated: 12:52am, 12 Nov, 2019

