Chief Executive Carrie Lam on Tuesday before the Executive Council meeting in Tamar. Photo: May Tse
Chief Executive Carrie Lam vows Hong Kong’s district council elections to be held on time – despite mainland media calling citywide peace a prerequisite
- Lam says ‘As of today, we still very much hope to hold this election and will do our utmost to make sure the elections are held as scheduled’
- Her remarks come as pro-Beijing camp calls for postponement of district council polls, citing protest violence and candidates’ safety
Topic | Hong Kong protests
An online People’s Daily commentary has demanded Hong Kong police be given more support to quell unrest and suggested an end to violence is necessary before the local elections in November. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong elections hinge on ‘return to peace’, People’s Daily says
- Communist Party mouthpiece’s commentary suggests end to violence necessary before November 24 district council poll
- It backs harsher police crackdown to halt the city’s unrest ‘more effectively and forcefully’
