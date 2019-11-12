Police fire tear gas as anti-government protesters hold a lunchtime rally on Tuesday in Central. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong parents, teachers and educators’ unions slam government for not suspending classes amid campus violence
- Education Bureau rejects calls to suspend secondary and primary schools, as well as kindergartens, saying it is up to individual schools to decide
- But city’s biggest teachers’ union says Chief Executive Carrie Lam put politics above students safety, calling her ‘irresponsible’
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Police fire tear gas as anti-government protesters hold a lunchtime rally on Tuesday in Central. Photo: K. Y. Cheng