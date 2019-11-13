A fire rages on a sports field at the campus of Chinese University. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong anti-government protests: pitched battles on campuses as police say city verging on ‘brink of total breakdown’
- Demonstrators orchestrate another full day of citywide chaos intended to bring local government to its knees
- Officers draw guns while, at various locations including business district, protesters hurl bricks and petrol bombs amid tear gas and rubber bullets
Topic | Hong Kong protests
LIVE
As it happened: Causeway Bay shop engulfed in flames with flats above, as protests erupt across Hong Kong and police under attack draw guns
- At Chinese University, protesters and officers have been locked in a confrontation all day with both sides refusing to back down
- Man who was set on fire by protesters on Monday remains in critical condition. Condition of protester who was shot by police improves and he is arrested for unlawful assembly