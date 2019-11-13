Channels

A fire rages on a sports field at the campus of Chinese University. Photo: Winson Wong
Politics

Hong Kong anti-government protests: pitched battles on campuses as police say city verging on ‘brink of total breakdown’

  • Demonstrators orchestrate another full day of citywide chaos intended to bring local government to its knees
  • Officers draw guns while, at various locations including business district, protesters hurl bricks and petrol bombs amid tear gas and rubber bullets
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP Reporters  

Updated: 2:01am, 13 Nov, 2019

A fire rages on a sports field at the campus of Chinese University. Photo: Winson Wong
LIVE
Politics
LIVE

As it happened: Causeway Bay shop engulfed in flames with flats above, as protests erupt across Hong Kong and police under attack draw guns

  • At Chinese University, protesters and officers have been locked in a confrontation all day with both sides refusing to back down
  • Man who was set on fire by protesters on Monday remains in critical condition. Condition of protester who was shot by police improves and he is arrested for unlawful assembly
SCMP Reporters  

Updated: 1:52am, 13 Nov, 2019

Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP Reporters  

Updated: 1:52am, 13 Nov, 2019

