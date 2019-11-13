Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A protester, wearing a tear-gas mask, at a stand-off with riot police at the Chinese University of Hong Kong on Tuesday night. Photo: Reuters
Politics

EU, alarmed by rising violence in Hong Kong, calls for ‘complete inquiry’ into protests and police behaviour

  • EU spokeswoman says such an investigation is ‘a critical element in de-escalation efforts’
  • Statement comes as six months of clashes seem to reach a new level of confrontation
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Lee Jeong-ho

Lee Jeong-ho  

Updated: 7:20am, 13 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

A protester, wearing a tear-gas mask, at a stand-off with riot police at the Chinese University of Hong Kong on Tuesday night. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
The incident occurred at about 7.20am on Monday at a road crossing. Photo: Nora Tam
Law and Crime

Hong Kong protests: shot student remains in critical condition after surgery to remove right kidney, part of liver and bullet, as arguments rage over force used

  • Station sergeant shot 21-year-old in the abdomen at a road crossing in Sai Wan Ho at 7.20am following confrontation at a road crossing
  • While footage shows the unarmed protester approaching officer, police accuse him of trying to snatch sergeant’s pistol
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Chris Lau  

Elizabeth Cheung  

Updated: 1:16am, 12 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

The incident occurred at about 7.20am on Monday at a road crossing. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.