A protester, wearing a tear-gas mask, at a stand-off with riot police at the Chinese University of Hong Kong on Tuesday night. Photo: Reuters
EU, alarmed by rising violence in Hong Kong, calls for ‘complete inquiry’ into protests and police behaviour
- EU spokeswoman says such an investigation is ‘a critical element in de-escalation efforts’
- Statement comes as six months of clashes seem to reach a new level of confrontation
Topic | Hong Kong protests
The incident occurred at about 7.20am on Monday at a road crossing. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong protests: shot student remains in critical condition after surgery to remove right kidney, part of liver and bullet, as arguments rage over force used
- Station sergeant shot 21-year-old in the abdomen at a road crossing in Sai Wan Ho at 7.20am following confrontation at a road crossing
- While footage shows the unarmed protester approaching officer, police accuse him of trying to snatch sergeant’s pistol
