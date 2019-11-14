Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Clashes between riot police and students at Chinese University of Hong Kong in Sha Tin. Photo: Felix Wong
Politics

Chinese University: how a scenic seafront campus in northern Hong Kong became a fiery battlefield, scarred by petrol bombs and tear gas

  • Police sent officers to safeguard a bridge protesters had earlier used to drop objects onto a highway, seeking to cause disruption as part of citywide strike
  • It led to a stand-off that grew in intensity, with each side digging in and exchanging tear gas and petrol bombs into the night
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Kimmy Chung  

Sum Lok-kei  

Alvin Lum  

Updated: 9:32am, 14 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Clashes between riot police and students at Chinese University of Hong Kong in Sha Tin. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.