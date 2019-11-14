Clashes between riot police and students at Chinese University of Hong Kong in Sha Tin. Photo: Felix Wong
Chinese University: how a scenic seafront campus in northern Hong Kong became a fiery battlefield, scarred by petrol bombs and tear gas
- Police sent officers to safeguard a bridge protesters had earlier used to drop objects onto a highway, seeking to cause disruption as part of citywide strike
- It led to a stand-off that grew in intensity, with each side digging in and exchanging tear gas and petrol bombs into the night
Topic | Hong Kong protests
