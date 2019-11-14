Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A police officer in riot gear chases protesters on the Chinese University campus. Photo: Winson Wong
Politics

Hong Kong protests: failure of students’ court bid to bar police from Chinese University campus has sent alarm bells ringing in academic circles. But what does it means for future?

  • Students believed police could not enter their campus, arguing that Chinese University was on private land leased by the government
  • But the court ruled that officers have the right to enter the campus to enforce the law
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Lilian Cheng

Lilian Cheng  

Updated: 7:24pm, 14 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

A police officer in riot gear chases protesters on the Chinese University campus. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.