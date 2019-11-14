A police officer in riot gear chases protesters on the Chinese University campus. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong protests: failure of students’ court bid to bar police from Chinese University campus has sent alarm bells ringing in academic circles. But what does it means for future?
- Students believed police could not enter their campus, arguing that Chinese University was on private land leased by the government
- But the court ruled that officers have the right to enter the campus to enforce the law
Topic | Hong Kong protests
A police officer in riot gear chases protesters on the Chinese University campus. Photo: Winson Wong