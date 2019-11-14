Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A man wearing black was beaten by a gang outside the North District Town Hall in Sheung Shui. Photo: Facebook
Politics

Hong Kong protests: man beaten by baton-wielding gang in Sheung Shui

  • Officer from police’s public relations branch says model of extendable baton ‘entirely different’ from one used by force when asked whether plain-clothes officers had carried out attack
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Clifford Lo  

Elizabeth Cheung  

Updated: 9:13pm, 14 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

A man wearing black was beaten by a gang outside the North District Town Hall in Sheung Shui. Photo: Facebook
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.