Anti-government protesters set up roadblocks at the entrance of Chinese University. Photo: Sam Tsang
With an on-campus kitchen, a production line making petrol bombs and a training camp to practise throwing them, Chinese University has become a base for Hong Kong’s radical protesters
- Two days on from vicious clashes between protesters and police, scenic campus overlooking Tolo Harbour has become a stronghold for activists
- Campus landscape has levelled playing field in ‘war with police’, one frontline protester says, while other universities in Hong Kong are starting to take note
