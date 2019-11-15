Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Anti-government protesters set up roadblocks at the entrance of Chinese University. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

With an on-campus kitchen, a production line making petrol bombs and a training camp to practise throwing them, Chinese University has become a base for Hong Kong’s radical protesters

  • Two days on from vicious clashes between protesters and police, scenic campus overlooking Tolo Harbour has become a stronghold for activists
  • Campus landscape has levelled playing field in ‘war with police’, one frontline protester says, while other universities in Hong Kong are starting to take note
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Jeffie Lam  

Alvin Lum  

Sum Lok-kei  

Updated: 10:15am, 15 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Anti-government protesters set up roadblocks at the entrance of Chinese University. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.