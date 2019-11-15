Anti-government protesters set up defences outside Baptist University in Kowloon Tong in preparation for clashes with police. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong protests: government under fire from across political spectrum for inaction as radicals take over campuses, close Cross-Harbour Tunnel, block roads and firebomb rail tracks
- In first public comments on trouble, President Xi Jinping says putting an end to violence and restoring order remains Hong Kong’s most urgent priority
- He describes continuing violence as ‘a blatant challenge to the bottom line of ‘one country, two systems’ governing principle
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Hong Kong protests: 70-year-old man hit by brick during clashes in Sheung Shui dies in hospital
- Protesters have blocked roads and dug in to university campuses throughout the day
- Tollbooths at the Cross-Harbour tunnel repeatedly set on fire and vandalised