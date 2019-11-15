Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Anti-government protesters set up defences outside Baptist University in Kowloon Tong in preparation for clashes with police. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Politics

Hong Kong protests: government under fire from across political spectrum for inaction as radicals take over campuses, close Cross-Harbour Tunnel, block roads and firebomb rail tracks

  • In first public comments on trouble, President Xi Jinping says putting an end to violence and restoring order remains Hong Kong’s most urgent priority
  • He describes continuing violence as ‘a blatant challenge to the bottom line of ‘one country, two systems’ governing principle
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP Reporters

SCMP Reporters  

Updated: 1:24am, 15 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Anti-government protesters set up defences outside Baptist University in Kowloon Tong in preparation for clashes with police. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE
LIVE
Society
LIVE

Hong Kong protests: 70-year-old man hit by brick during clashes in Sheung Shui dies in hospital

  • Protesters have blocked roads and dug in to university campuses throughout the day
  • Tollbooths at the Cross-Harbour tunnel repeatedly set on fire and vandalised
SCMP Reporters

SCMP Reporters  

Updated: 12:26am, 15 Nov, 2019

Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP Reporters

SCMP Reporters  

Updated: 12:26am, 15 Nov, 2019

SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.