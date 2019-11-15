Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The 70-year-old man (circled) had been taking pictures when hit on the head by a brick, police say. Photo:Facebook
Politics

Hong Kong protests: elderly man hit on head by brick during clash in Sheung Shui dies while two others hurt in separate incidents remain in critical condition

  • One man was set on fire by protesters in Ma On Shan while teenage boy reportedly hit by police tear gas canisters in Tin Shui Wai
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Elizabeth Cheung  

Christy Leung  

Updated: 2:29am, 15 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

The 70-year-old man (circled) had been taking pictures when hit on the head by a brick, police say. Photo:Facebook
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.