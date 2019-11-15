Channels

Tolo Highway remained empty despite Chinese University protesters saying it would partially reopen as a 'friendly gesture'. Photo: Thomas Chan
Politics

Hong Kong protests: partial reopening of Tolo Highway comes with conditions as activists issue election ultimatum

  • Road announcement made as ‘friendly gesture’ by activists who say argument is with government, not local residents
  • Decision gets mixed response and Chinese University student union says it was unaware of election condition
Zoe Low  

Updated: 10:36am, 15 Nov, 2019

A police officer in riot gear chases protesters on the Chinese University campus. Photo: Winson Wong
Politics

Hong Kong protests: failure of students’ court bid to bar police from Chinese University campus has sent alarm bells ringing in academic circles. But what does it means for future?

  • Students believed police could not enter their campus, arguing that Chinese University was on private land leased by the government
  • But the court ruled that officers have the right to enter the campus to enforce the law
Updated: 11:07pm, 14 Nov, 2019

