The man is seen lying unconscious on the floor as a battle rages around him between residents and anti-government protesters. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong protests: police treat death of 70-year-old cleaner as murder, saying he was struck by brick that was thrown with malice
- Man surnamed Luo died on Thursday night after he was injured during a clash near North District Town Hall a day earlier
- He was believed to have been taking his lunch break and filmed a brawl between residents and protesters on his mobile phone before brick was thrown ‘maliciously’
