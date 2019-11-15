Channels

Secretary for the Civil Service Joshua Law. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Hong Kong protests: civil servants told they will be suspended immediately if they are arrested while taking part in unlawful public activities

  • Secretary for the Civil Service Joshua Law says the government will not tolerate government employees breaching the law
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Gary Cheung

Gary Cheung  

Updated: 6:01pm, 15 Nov, 2019

Protesters set tollbooths at the Cross-Harbour Tunnel on fire. Photo: Felix Wong
Politics

Worsening levels of violence in Hong Kong protests has supporters questioning radical actions – but government still blamed for trouble

  • Tolerance of neutrals is disappearing while government supporters find the situation increasingly unacceptable
  • Protesters have escalated their actions, blocking thoroughfares across the city, disrupting train services and engaging in intense clashes with police
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Cannix Yau

Cannix Yau  

Updated: 12:27pm, 15 Nov, 2019

