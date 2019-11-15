Secretary for the Civil Service Joshua Law. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protests: civil servants told they will be suspended immediately if they are arrested while taking part in unlawful public activities
- Secretary for the Civil Service Joshua Law says the government will not tolerate government employees breaching the law
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Secretary for the Civil Service Joshua Law. Photo: Sam Tsang
Protesters set tollbooths at the Cross-Harbour Tunnel on fire. Photo: Felix Wong
Worsening levels of violence in Hong Kong protests has supporters questioning radical actions – but government still blamed for trouble
- Tolerance of neutrals is disappearing while government supporters find the situation increasingly unacceptable
- Protesters have escalated their actions, blocking thoroughfares across the city, disrupting train services and engaging in intense clashes with police
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Protesters set tollbooths at the Cross-Harbour Tunnel on fire. Photo: Felix Wong