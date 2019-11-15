Student protesters at PolyU practise throwing petrol bombs into an empty swimming pool. Photo: Winson Wong
Are Hong Kong’s universities becoming ‘weapons factories’ as claimed by police?
- Protesters say they have to defend themselves in wake of intense clash at CUHK on Tuesday
- Tutorials held to teach participants how to make petrol bombs, with supplies brought in by supporters and other protesters
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Student protesters at PolyU practise throwing petrol bombs into an empty swimming pool. Photo: Winson Wong