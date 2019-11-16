Soldiers from the PLA help clear road blocks outside Baptist University. Photo: Victor Ting
PLA soldiers sent onto streets of Hong Kong for first time since protests began – to help clear roadblocks near Kowloon Tong garrison
- One soldier says action has nothing to do with the Hong Kong government
- More than 400 soldiers were deployed just over a year ago to help clear-up operation following Typhoon Mangkhut
Workers clean up a section of Tolo Highway underneath No 2 Bridge near Chinese University. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong protests: Tolo Highway reopens and residents remove barricades as uneasy calm hangs over city
- Cross-Harbour Tunnel remains blocked while people work to clear Pok Fu Lam Road of debris
- Government arranges ferries for stranded Tai Po residents before major link road reopened
