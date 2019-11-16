A screen grab of the video showing the incident in which police confront a reporter. Photo: Commercial Radio
Hong Kong reporter hit by sponge grenade after fleeing arrest, prompting criticism of police from media associations
- Commercial Radio employee was filming an incident in which he says officers were shoving reporters, and was told to stop
- Force confirms sponge-tipped round fired, which hit reporter’s backpack but did not injure him
