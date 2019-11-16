Students protesting at Chinese University throw obstacles onto Tolo highway in Sha Tin, blocking the road and causing gridlock. Photo: Sam Tsang
Group claiming to be Hong Kong students apologises for traffic chaos, but says government has forced them to do it
- In letter posted online, group says protests are only way to ‘express our discontent’
- Mainland Chinese students also release letter to Chinese University president Rocky Tuan accusing him defending ‘violent protesters’
Topic | Hong Kong protests
